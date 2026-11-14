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Welcome to Wonderland
By Jamie Kauffold,12 days ago
Laughter, adventure, grand music, and otherworldly visuals are all part of the Michigan premiere of Wonderland, brought to you by the Traverse City Central High School Music Department, Nov. 13-22, at Central’s auditorium. After Alice tumbles into Wonderland and searches for her way home, she must confront her fears, rediscover her imagination, and learn to believe in herself again. Performances are Nov. 13-14 and 20-21 at 7pm, and Nov. 15 and 22 at 2pm. Tickets range from $20-25 at tcaps.booktix.com.