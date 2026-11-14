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Giving Back in November
12 days ago
This week, we have two ways for you to support your neighbors in need. First is Northwestern Michigan College’s Thanks-for-Giving project, which collects donations of food and money to provide 215 Thanksgiving meals to families in need at NMC and throughout the community. Donations of granola bars and jars of peanut butter are open through Nov. 18 at red collection bins across campus, and monetary donations can be made at nmc.edu/about/foundation/giving/give.html. Also in TC, the Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging is hosting their annual Baskets of Bounty fundraising campaign to fill gift baskets that will be provided to senior citizens who are low income and alone during the holidays. Get donation details at gtcountymi.gov/719/Donations-Contributions.