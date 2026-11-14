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Cadillac Is for Crafters
12 days ago
Ready your knitting needles, fire up the hot glue gun, and sharpen your pottery trimming knife! Here are three crafty events happening this week in and around Cadillac. 1) Make a fab charcuterie board (aka an excellent host gift!) with the Resin Pour Wood Boards Workshop with Ben’s Artistic Edge Art Studio at NanBob Farm from 5:30-7:30pm on Nov. 17. $110 including drink ticket and materials; nanbopfarm.com/events-calendar. 2) Head to the Mesick Public Library for Craft & Connect on Nov. 18 from 3-4:30pm. Free to join—just be sure to bring your own fiber craft supplies! cadillaclibrary.org/Calendar. 3) Create beach glass Christmas trees with a workshop from the Crafty Michigander at Up North Arts. Tickets are $60+ fees at eventbrite.com (search “beach glass Christmas trees Cadillac).