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Townline Ciderworks’ Cran Perry
By Anna Faller,12 days ago
Though most of the season’s leaves have fallen, autumn colors are still in full swing at Townline Ciderworks in Williamsburg, where the vibrant candy apple-hued Cran Perry just entered the rotating tap lineup. Featuring bushels of estate-grown Bartlett pears (and inspired by a blueberry beverage precursor), this semi-dry perry—which is basically pear hard cider—is pressed, fermented, and carbonated onsite before it’s infused with just a touch of cane sugar and tangy cranberry concentrate from Brownwood Acres in Eastport. Silky, with a balanced palette and berry-botanic pop, this festive sip is northern Michigan fall in a glass. (Psst—get extra amped for Thanksgiving by mixing it with ’Kin, a pumpkin apple cider!). Visit 11595 US-31 S, about two miles south of Elk Rapids. townlineciderworks.com.