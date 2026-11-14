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Santa Claus Is Coming to TC Nov. 20
12 days ago
This weekend is the big one for downtown Traverse City. On Friday, Nov. 20, participate in the Cookies & Cocoa Crawl (participating businesses offering sweet holiday treats); Find the Grinch (a scavenger hunt within 20 local shops with the chance to win a discount or prize); and the Traverse City Tree Lighting from 4-6:30pm, which is also when Santa arrives in town and sets up his Michigan North Pole at the corner of Cass & State streets. Stick around on Saturday for the Traverse City Light Parade, which runs from 6-8pm along Front Street as glowing floats, marchers, and decked-out vehicles show off their Christmas cheer. (Note: Front Street will be closed from 3-8pm both days between Park and Union.) See the full holiday schedule at downtowntc.com/events.
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