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Athens Prevails 23-21 Over Mifflinburg, Advances to District 4 Class 3A Title
By Davin Ridall,12 days ago
MIFFLINBURG – In the District 4 Class 3A semifinal, it was a battle of the Wildcats, and Athens knew they were the underdogs coming in, as they were going up against the defending district champs on the road. Mifflinburg was chasing a chance to earn a second straight district title, while Athens was trying to make their first appearance in the district title in two decades. In the end, Athens showed their grit and got the 23-21 victory, advancing to the District 4 title for the first time since 2006.