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KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour Sets 61 Arena Shows Across North America And Europe, Presales Next Week
13 days ago
Netflix has announced the first dates for the KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour, a live arena show built around Rumi, Mira and Zoey of HUNTR/X. The tour opens in Baltimore on June 5, 2027, and its first 2 legs cover 61 shows in North America, the U.K. and Europe. Presales start on November 18, and general tickets go on sale on November 20 at 10 AM local time. Check out the official post down below: