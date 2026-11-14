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Where Are They Now: Sandhills sweeps into national championship game For Black, Scheffler
By Jason O. Boyd,13 days ago
No. 2 Sandhills swept No. 3 Rochester 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-16) Friday in the NJCAA Division III national semifinal at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Ill. That sends the Flyers to Saturday's national championship game against No. 4 Dallas College. Madison Scheffler, the Northside product and sophomore middle hitter, had two kills and a match-high five block assists (2.5 total blocks) for 4.5 points in the sweep. Former Northside star Chloe Black, a freshman setter, did not play.