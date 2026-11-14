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Planeswalker First Look: Netflix's Magic: The Gathering Series Comes From Feast Director Patrick Osborne
13 days ago
Netflix has released the first footage from Planeswalker, its animated series based on Magic: The Gathering, which will debut in 2027. Oscar winner Patrick Osborne, the director of the Disney short Feast, is the supervising director, and DIGIC Pictures is animating the series for showrunner Terry Matalas. Netflix released the footage earlier today at 12:00 PM MST, followed 5 minutes later by a post introducing the show's lead, the pyromancer Chandra. Check out the official post down below: