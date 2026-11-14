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How to Make Your Climbing Rope Last Longer
By Aaron Pardy,13 days ago
For most of us, the climbing season has come and gone. But perhaps the promise of a sport climbing trip in the winter is on the horizon. It’s very possible you’ve had some good weather and have been able to have some beautiful fall days out – it’s also possible you’ve long forgotten that you even owned a rope. Whether you’re still enjoying some sessions on rock, heading to a winter destination in the somewhat near future, or you stashed your rope away long ago, these tips for rope maintenance, storage, and assessment will come in handy now, and the next time you tie in.
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