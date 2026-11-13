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Maine DOT Helps Launch New Ferry Service Vessel
8 days ago
The Maine Department of Transportation and the Maine State Ferry Service recently co-hosted a commissioning ceremony for the M/V Captain Almer Dinsmore ferry vessel. The commissioning ceremony at Maine State Ferry Service headquarters in Rockland, ME, marked the official introduction of the 154-foot M/V Dinsmore – the first hybrid diesel-electric ferry designed and built in New England – into service on the Rockland–Vinalhaven route. It can carry up to 250 passengers and 23 vehicles, Maine DOT noted.