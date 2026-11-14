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Garrett Wilson Questionable vs. Bills With One Concussion-Protocol Step Left
By JetsInsider.com Staff,13 days ago
Garrett Wilson practiced in full Friday for the first time since a concussion kept him out of the Jets’ Week 9 loss at Kansas City, and head coach Aaron Glenn said he is confident the receiver plays Sunday against Buffalo. Wilson is questionable on the final Week 10 report, and by the team’s own account he has not been formally cleared.