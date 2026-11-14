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MSU football set to host Washington at 5:30 p.m.
By Owen McCarthy,12 days ago
Michigan State football will play host to Washington on Saturday after a four-hour ground stop by the FAA put the Huskies’ travel plans in limbo on Friday night. Both teams are fighting for bowl contention; the 5-4 Huskies are looking to secure their postseason ticket at Spartan Stadium before a tough final two games. The No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers come to Seattle on Nov. 21, then a trip to Eugene to face the No. 16 Oregon Ducks rounds out the UW schedule. The Spartans, one loss from elimination from bowl eligibility at 3-6, cannot lose again, and will face Oregon at home on Nov. 20, then travel to New Jersey to finish their schedule against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.