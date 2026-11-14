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Ray Charles’ “Georgia on My Mind” peaks to No.1 on the Hot 100 in 1959
By Pop Expresso,11 days ago
“Georgia On My Mind” was written by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell and first recorded in 1930, but it was with the Ray Charles version that the song knew the popularity that stands to this day. Ray Charles, a native of the Georgia state, released the single in September 1960 and reached No.1 on the Hot 100 on November 14th, 1960. In 2003, Rolling Stone magazine named Ray Charles’ version of “Georgia on My Mind” the 44th greatest song of all time. Aside of “Georgia on My Mind” Ray Charles also scored No.1 hits with songs such as “I’ve Got a Woman” in 1954 and “What’d I Say (Part 1)” in 1959.