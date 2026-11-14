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The Electronic music pioneer Wendy Carlos celebrates 87 today
By Pop Expresso,11 days ago
Wendy Carlos was born Walter Carlos on November 14, 1939, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. A gifted child with a passion for both music and technology, she began playing piano at an early age and later studied physics and music at Brown University before earning a master’s degree in music composition from Columbia University, where she became deeply involved with early electronic music and sound engineering.