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Judge Blasts Tesla as Fraudulent for Selling Junk Solar Panels That Never Worked
By Joe Wilkins,13 days ago
Like many of its experimental products, Tesla’s Solar Roof — a solar panel array engineered to look like discreet roof tiles — has been a stunning failure. Nowhere is that flop more apparent than on the roof of Ambrose Conroy, a California homeowner who’s spent over six years battling with Tesla over the solar installation from hell.
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