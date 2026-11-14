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Today in Sports – Mike Krzyzewski becomes D1’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach, 903 wins
By The Associated Press,13 days ago
1879 — Princeton beats Harvard 1-0 in a college football game held in New Jersey. The Tigers unveil the concept of using blockers to help advance the ball. 1890 — Minnesota and Wisconsin square off for the first time in what has become the most-played series in college football history. The Gophers beat the Badgers 63-0 in Minneapolis.