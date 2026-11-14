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Supercomputing conference to highlight UI innovation, community partnerships
By Anna Ceja,11 days ago
Illinois researchers will join industry leaders and scientists from around the world at the 2026 Supercomputing Conference in Chicago, where they will showcase emerging technology from Sunday through Nov. 20 at McCormick Place. University researchers will be among those featured at the conference’s inaugural Regional Tech Hub, which will highlight...