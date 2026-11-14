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The Merz and Takaichi October Meeting and Defense
12 days ago
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met in Tokyo on 28 October and issued a joint leaders’ statement. The defense commitments in the written text are specific, but modest. The bigger question, whether Germany joins Japan’s sixth-generation fighter effort, came up only at the joint press conference. There, Merz described a process that has started, not a decision.
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