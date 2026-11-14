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Friday Night Blockbuster – Record-Setting Blocks Power Warriors Past The Master’s
13 days ago
LEWISTON—Blocks were frequent on Friday for LC State Women’s Basketball as the Warrior women set both the team and individual single-game records in the category en route to a 65-51 victory over The Master’s (Calif.) to open the Guardian Plumbing, Heating & A/C Classic. LC State denied the Mustangs 14 times for the team record and Darian Herring set the individual record with nine.
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