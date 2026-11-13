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Laney Lebo takes us to the Garden of Eden on “Slow-Acting Poison”
By Christine Sloman,11 days ago
In late 2023, singer-songwriter Laney Lebo moved to Nashville after graduating from the Berklee College of Music. It’s here that she has sharpened her skills and tapped into a genre of music she dubs as “sexy-sad,” blending pensive storytelling with humor and drama. She wants listeners to become whoever they want to be when they hear her songs, whether they want to be vulnerable and emotional or confident and empowered. The choice is theirs, which makes up the core of Lebo’s music.