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How to Start a Minimalist Lifestyle as a Family
By The Mom Trotter,11 days ago
I still remember standing in our garage the week we decided to move into an RV, staring at decades of stuff. Boxes from three moves ago that we had never opened. Exercise equipment we used twice. A bread maker. Two bread makers, actually. Sly looked at me and said, “Where do we even start?” That question is where every family’s minimalist journey begins. And if you are asking it right now, you are already on your way.