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Lucas Mason found solace in nature and cute cottages, as he tells us about the songs on his debut album
By Christine Sloman,11 days ago
When Lucas Mason Zach Bryan in concert back in 2024, he had no idea that this would be the day his life would change. I mean, who could have predicted that Bryan would randomly bring Mason up on stage to sing “Heading South” or that the video of this moment would go viral? The answer is no one, but it’s a good thing that it happened. Over 15M people watched this video, bringing in new groups of fans and new opportunities for Mason.