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David Wimbish describes the life-altering moments that led to his new album ‘Heavy Love’
By Christine Sloman,11 days ago
As cheesy as it is, the “you grow through what you go through” saying holds much truth. Whether you are dealing with the good, the bad—the version of you that comes out of them is different from the one who went into them. Sometimes you are the student, sometimes you are the teacher—but all the while, lessons are being learned every day.