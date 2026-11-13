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JT LOUX signs with Big Loud Rock, releases new single
By Justice Petersen,9 days ago
Finding himself in a bold new artistic era, Nashville singer-songwriter JT LOUX announces his signing with Big Loud Rock with a brand new single, “Killing Me Slow.” His debut release with the label, “Killing Me Slow” was co-written and produced by Steve Aiello of Thirty Seconds To Mars, and finds LOUX adopting a heavier sonic identity as he explores anger, growth, and self-reflection.