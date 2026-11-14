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Surprise winner in Geilo: Ytterhus beats Olympic stars and Norway’s national team
By Ingeborg Scheve/Leandro Lutz,13 days ago
The 22-year-old from Rennebu beat Olympic stars and the entire Norwegian national team at the season opener in Geilo. But she won’t get to race in the World Cup. “That was not what I expected, at least. It’s really cool. I never thought it would go this well,” Guro Ytterhus told NRK after her shock win in the sprint at the season opener in Geilo.