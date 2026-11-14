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Rising rents draw Wall Street money to industrial outdoor storage lot investments across the U.S.
By Kevin Williams,13 days ago
Brookfield and Blackstone, two of the world's largest alternative asset managers, are among the institutional investors moving in on what the industry calls "industrial outdoor storage." Ownership of lots used to store industrial equipment is fragmented in markets across the U.S., which the Wall Street giants plan to capitalize on.
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