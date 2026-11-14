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Chalkboard NFL Picks for Sunday, Week 10: Player Projections & Fantasy Picks, 11/15
By Writers,13 days ago
Looking for the best Chalkboard NFL picks today? Week 10's Sunday slate opens with a 9:30 a.m. ET game in Munich and features two quarterbacks facing defenses that rank 24th and 25th in pass defense DVOA. Below, we break down our top Chalkboard NFL picks for this Week 10 slate, complete with player projections and the matchup angles behind each play.