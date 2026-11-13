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Join us for BART SweaterFest 2026 on December 5 at Rockridge Station Plaza
4 days ago
It’s been a big year for BART, and we want to celebrate with you at SweaterFest 2026!. Join us for our annual holiday celebration on Saturday, December 5, from noon to 2pm, at Rockridge Station Plaza. Come decked out in your favorite BART sweater from years past or make this year’s the newest addition to your holiday wardrobe. You can snag one at our Railgoods pop-up shop, then stick around for crafts, carolers, festive photo ops, and lots of merry making.