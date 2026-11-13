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Trinity Women's Ice Hockey Set to Open 2026–27 Campaign Against Endicott
By DeVaux,7 days ago
HARTFORD, Conn. – The Trinity College Women's Ice Hockey team is set to return to the ice for the 2026–27 season, looking to build on its recent success in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC). The Bantams will open their campaign on Saturday, November 14th, traveling to Beverly, Mass., to face Endicott College at 3:00 PM before returning to Hartford for their home-opening weekend against Bowdoin College on November 20th and 21st.