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DraftKings promo code: Earn $200 bonus + free NBA League Pass for Indiana-USC, LSU-Texas, college football
By Ryan Wooden,13 days ago
The latest DraftKings promo code is perfect for college football betting because it offers new users $200 in bonus bets after their first $5 wager and three free months of NBA League Pass. The Week 11 college football schedule includes more than 50 games on Saturday, highlighted by matchups like Indiana vs. USC, LSU vs. Texas and Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:
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