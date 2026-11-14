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Georgia colleges waive application fees in November, helping Macon family save
By Destin Howard,12 days ago
MACON , Ga. (WPGA) - College application fees can quickly add up, but a Macon family is getting a head start on the process without the upfront cost. More than 60 Georgia colleges and universities are waiving application fees for Georgia high school seniors from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, according to the Georgia Student Finance Commission.
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