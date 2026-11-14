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One industry surged DC lobbying 337% under Trump — here’s what’s driving the push
13 days ago
FIRST ON FOX: President Donald Trump has made tariffs a centerpiece of his trade agenda, and businesses are spending more on D.C. bureaucrats to help navigate those rules. Rachel Greszler, who authored a new report from Advancing American Freedom (AAF), said companies are paying lobbyists to seek exemptions from tariffs instead of using that money to grow their businesses, hire workers or raise wages.