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Texas takes on LSU with College Football Playoff hopes on the line in must-win matchup tonight
13 days ago
College Football is very close to the finish line of the regular season. There are just a few weeks remaining, and then the Conference Championship games. The season has flown by, and it has been a wild one. It seems like every single week we have a new team at the top of the charts for the Top 25 ranking. Even if the #1 seed doesn’t get rearranged, it doesn’t seem like anyone is truly locked into their spot. Two teams that are still figuring it out are taking each other on tonight as Texas takes on LSU.