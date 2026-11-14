undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
GOP newcomer who toppled Cory Mills sets sights on fraud, inflation as he heads to Capitol Hill
13 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Florida Republican congressman-elect Ryan Elijah told Fox News Digital that he is heading to Washington with an "appetite" to crack down on fraud, protect consumers and tackle inflation, while calling for bipartisan cooperation in the incoming Congress. Elijah, a former Central Florida sports broadcaster, made his remarks amid heightened...