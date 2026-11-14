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Residents in CA Agricultural Town Face Down ICE Facility and Amazon Data Center
By Blanca Missé,13 days ago
South of San Jose, California, residents of the city of Gilroy are fighting a proposed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility and an Amazon data center. Organizers with ICE Out of Gilroy, a coalition that launched in May of this year, have linked the two fights in a united struggle against detention and Big Tech surveillance. The coalitionincludes Community Agency for Resources, Advocacy, and Services (CARAS), a Gilroy-based immigrant-rights group; Services, Immigrant Rights & Education Network (SIREN), based in San Jose; and Bay Resistance, a Bay Area coalition for racial and economic justice which formed after Trump’s 2016 election and reactivated in 2025.