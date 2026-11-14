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Path of Exile 2: still free-to-play done right?
By Tecuatl,13 days ago
I hope 5 and 6 aren’t really all set in Oriath – other than the ship and the theatre (never seen a theatre level in an ARPG before!) the new levels don’t seem nearly as visually varied as the earlier acts. Regardless, I’m so excited for this. It’s really conspicuous how the developers have kept the player base mostly very positive and forgiving, by putting out a lot of high-quality content and responding to what people are asking for – even with a free-to-play live-service game, it is possible!