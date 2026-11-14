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CCSO Responds to Lawsuit Against Dispatcher in Connection to Death of a Six-Year-old Boy
By Reporter Mike Anthony,13 days ago
Camden County Sheriff Chris Edgar has filed a statement in response to a recent lawsuit filed against a 911 Dispatch Operator in connection to the November, 2021, death of a six-year-old in the Eldridge area. Edgar says available dispatch records do not support an allegation that emergency response was delayed...
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