undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Metallica to be Inducted into 2026 California Hall of Fame
By Jason,10 days ago
California Governor Gavin Newsom announces the induction of Metallica into the California Hall of Fame, recognizing their significant contributions to music and culture. Metallica, the renowned heavy metal band, has been selected for induction into the 2026 California Hall of Fame, as announced by California Governor Gavin Newsom. This induction is part of the Hall's historic 20th class, which honors individuals who have made substantial contributions to the state and beyond. The formal enshrinement ceremony will take place this December at the California Museum in Sacramento, celebrating the lasting impact of the honorees.