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Mullin says air traffic control is a national security risk as flights are grounded
13 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop on Nov. 13 (yes, Friday the 13th) due to intermittent telecommunications outages impacting the stability of communications and radar systems utilized by Air Traffic Control (ATC). Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said the FAA experienced “inconsistency in the data from the radars...