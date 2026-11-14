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Stephen Colbert, Yo-Yo Ma event at Harvard cut short by fire alarm as demonstrators chant outside
By Natasha Weber,13 days ago
The first sound was not a cello and not a punch line. It was the thin, insistent cry of a fire alarm rolling through a Harvard hall where people had come to sit with two artists who usually meet the public on very different stages. Stephen Colbert and Yo-Yo Ma were partway through an evening of talk and music when the building emptied. Outside, demonstrators kept a separate rhythm, their chants carrying across the November air as graduate students pressed a labor dispute into the same night. The billing Colbert Yo-Yo Ma Harvard had been a promise of rare company. It became, within minutes, a scene about interruption, attention, and who gets heard when a campus is already arguing with itself.