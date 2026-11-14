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Functional decline after hospitalization is not a verdict
By Arjun Dutt, DPT, MBAPradeepika Samagh, DPT, MBA,13 days ago
Medicine knows that a blood pressure reading describes a moment. Yet when an older adult is hospitalized, a snapshot of function can become a verdict. A patient is assessed while infected, sleep-deprived, medicated, dizzy, or delirious. That performance can then shape assumptions about whether the person can recover or return home. The dangerous leap is from “cannot today” to “will not again.”