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Montgomery County Considers Streamlining Approval Process for New Sidewalks
By Patrick Herron,13 days ago
The Montgomery County Council’s Transportation and Environment Committee will meet Monday, November 16, to review legislation that would streamline public hearing requirements for sidewalk and shared-use path construction, including reducing the number of property owners needed to waive a hearing from a majority to 25 percent. The Planning, Housing...
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