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Filipowski Records Career-High 36 Points and 16 Rebounds as Men's Basketball Earns 84-71 Win at Holy Family
12 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Powered by a game-high and career-high 36 points and 16 rebounds from graduate student Matthew Filipowski (Westtown, N.Y./Harvard University) and a combined 40 points from senior Jordan Trahan (New Orleans, La./Odessa College) and junior Kohen Rowbatham (Slidell, La./University of New Orleans), the Mercy University Men's Basketball Team earned an 84-71 win at Holy Family University on Friday night at Campus Center.