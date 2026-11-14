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Lenawee County honors retiring Clinton village manager
By bryanvish,13 days ago
ADRIAN — The Lenawee County Board of Commissioners has recognized Kevin Cornish for more than 36 years of service as village manager of Clinton. Commissioners approved a proclamation Thursday, November 12, recognizing Cornish’s work guiding the village through infrastructure improvements, public safety initiatives, community development and financial management.
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