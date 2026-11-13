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20 Statistics That Challenge 1990s Nostalgia
By Valentino Marro,9 days ago
The Youth Risk Behavior Survey began asking a nationally representative sample of high school students about alcohol in 1991. That year, 50.8 percent reported drinking during the previous 30 days. By 2015, the figure had fallen to 32.8 percent, and in 2023 the CDC reported current alcohol use among roughly 22 percent of high-school students. The statistics make the familiar story of a more innocent teenage era difficult to sustain. Alcohol occupied a larger place in adolescent life during the early 1990s than it does according to recent national surveys. What has changed is not merely parental anxiety about teenagers. In this case, the teenagers themselves report behaving differently.