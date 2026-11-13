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20 Statistics That Challenge 1990s Nostalgia
By Valentino Marro,9 days ago
The late 1990s were not merely a period when teenagers experimented with cigare*tes in old coming-of-age movies. In 1997, 36.4 percent of U.S. high-school students told the CDC they had smoked cigare*tes during the previous 30 days. The rate had actually risen from 27.5 percent in 1991. Compare that with the National Youth Toba*co Survey in 2023, when 1.9 percent of high-school students reported current cigare*te use. Nicotine did not vanish from teenage life, and e-cigare*tes now complicate any simple victory narrative. Still, the cigare*te itself underwent an extraordinary retreat.