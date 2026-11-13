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20 Famous Animals Known for Their Heroic Deeds
By Salvador Sallent,9 days ago
Mexican Navy rescue dog Frida became internationally recognizable after the devastating 2017 earthquakes, usually photographed wearing protective goggles and tiny boots while searching collapsed buildings. Her heroic reputation extended beyond that disaster. Across deployments in Mexico, Haiti, and Ecuador, the Navy credited Frida with detecting dozens of people and helping locate 12 survivors alive. She participated in more than 50 rescue operations before retiring. Few search-and-rescue uniforms have ever looked quite as memorable as goggles fitted to a Labrador.