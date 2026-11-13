undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
20 Famous Animals Known for Their Heroic Deeds
By Salvador Sallent,9 days ago
Swansea Jack lived around the docks and River Tawe during the 1930s and became famous for repeatedly responding when people were in trouble in the water. Swansea Museum says his first known rescue involved a twelve-year-old boy in 1931, followed by many more. Tradition credits Jack with saving 27 people during his lifetime, though some later accounts give an even higher number. He received multiple awards and eventually became one of Wales’s most beloved canine heroes.