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20 Famous Animals Known for Their Heroic Deeds
By Salvador Sallent,9 days ago
Canadian police officer James Symington and his search dog Trakr traveled to New York after the September 11 attacks to help search the World Trade Center ruins. Trakr became associated with the discovery of Genelle Guzman-McMillan, the final survivor pulled alive from the North Tower debris roughly 27 hours after the collapse. Search-and-rescue dogs worked under brutal conditions amid unstable rubble and dust. Trakr later became internationally celebrated as one of the canine faces of the rescue effort.